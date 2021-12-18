 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000

Be the new owner of this charming ranch-style home built in 1924. This home is located in the desirable Big Tree Area. With a little TLC, this four bedroom (3 non-conforming) and1.5 bath house can be your dream home. It also includes central air, a laundry area with a storage nook, tall ceilings and classic charm. Call Rhonda Jones with Stratton Real Estate to view! 307-262-7731

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News