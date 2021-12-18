Be the new owner of this charming ranch-style home built in 1924. This home is located in the desirable Big Tree Area. With a little TLC, this four bedroom (3 non-conforming) and1.5 bath house can be your dream home. It also includes central air, a laundry area with a storage nook, tall ceilings and classic charm. Call Rhonda Jones with Stratton Real Estate to view! 307-262-7731
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wyoming’s nascent rare earth elements industry may be inching closer to commercialization.
Winds hit 118 mph in northern Wyoming and a 76 mph gust was recorded near Casper.
A driver reportedly hit the woman and her car as she stood on the side of the road after spinning out due to snow. She is believed to be pregnant.
Dr. Clint Devin, who frequently flew to Cody to perform surgeries, died when the plane he was piloting crashed near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on a flight from Wyoming.
Wyoming Republican Party Chairman William “Frank” Eathorne is one of the nearly 200 Wyoming residents listed by a whistleblower group as members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers group.
Three people have been charged for the 2019 deaths of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez. The case drew attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and nati…
“It was just like a little twister-type thing,” Tom Jones, the fairgrounds’ general manager, said. “Lifted it straight up and moved it over 60 feet, and thank God it did because there was 21 head of horses in there.”
Nine different states are represented in the class, including Wyoming with the addition of Rock Springs tight end Isaac Schoenfeld.
Police said the man, who had been serving as the special ed director in Basin, was shot after exchanging gunfire with an officer.