Come on downtown to be the new owner of this charming ranch style home built in 1924. Great location in the Big Tree Area, with 4 bedrooms (3 nonconforming), 1.5 baths, central air, laundry area with storage nook, tall ceilings and classic charm. Call Rhonda Jones with Stratton Real Estate to view! 307-262-7731
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,000
