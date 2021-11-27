 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,000

Come on downtown to be the new owner of this charming ranch style home built in 1924. Great location in the Big Tree Area, with 4 bedrooms (3 nonconforming), 1.5 baths, central air, laundry area with storage nook, tall ceilings and classic charm. Call Rhonda Jones with Stratton Real Estate to view! 307-262-7731

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News