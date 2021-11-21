 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $189,000

Price reduced! A bright sunroom welcomes you into this charming one-level home with an open living, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen has granite counters and tile floors as do both bathrooms, one with a jetted tub. The living/dining area and 3 of the 4 bedrooms have hardwood floors. Plenty of storage. Large, fenced back-yard with patio and alley access. Call Kathy Henion with eXp Realty, LLC for your personal tour of this unique home.

