4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $190,000

Enjoy hardwood floors on the main level in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath elevated ranch with finished basement. Great natural light comes into the living room. Kitchen has lots of counter space for cooking. Yard has lots of berry bushes like Red Gooseberries and Raspberries. Many fruit trees are present as well, Kiefer and Asian Pear trees along with Italian and Green Gage Plum trees. Property also has a single detached garage with alley access. Call Chris or Erika K Johnston to tour or for more information.

