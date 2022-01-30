Great ranch-style home ready for your personal touch! Tons of Natural light make the living area bright, large kitchen area (Appliances to remain), 2 bedrooms & full bath located on main level. Lower level features large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry/utility/ bathroom with shower combo. Easy access from the kitchen to the fenced back yard and detached 2-car carport with alley access is just the icing on the cake. Call Sarah for your private showing 307.277.2216
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $193,000
