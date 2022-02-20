4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

PROPERTY BEING SOLD AS IS. A bright sunroom welcomes you into this charming one-level home with an open kitchen/dining area and sunken living room. The kitchen has granite counters and tile floors as do both bathrooms, one with a jetted tub. There are hardwood floors in the dining room and three bedrooms. An extra storage area is located off the back of the house. Large, fenced backyard with patio, shed and alley access. Call Kathy Henion with eXp Realty, LLC for your personal tour of this unique home.