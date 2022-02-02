4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $2,600,000

Mix business with pleasure in this unique Casper property. Currently, the site offers everything you need to walk in and start operations from day one with two successful businesses already established - Livestock Motel and Tuck It Away Storage. There are 45 paddocks, all a half-acre or larger and with steel pipe fencing. Most paddocks have a lean-to and a spigot with city water and, as of 1/30/2022, there are only two paddocks yet to be rented. Tuck It Away Storage has 36 units