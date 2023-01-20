 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $2,750,000

  • Updated
Immaculate home boasts attention to every detail. Built to be the center piece of the home, the antique bar is meticulously restored and equipped with all the modern amenities. The kitchen is spacious and features Subzero and Wolf appliances, pop up TV, wine fridge, ice maker, large panty and butlers pantry. Entertaining is made easy, all the way to the back patio with fire and water features and mountain view.

