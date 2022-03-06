4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

Well maintained home in a great neighborhood! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** Excellent condition home at an affordable price. This home has 4-Bedrooms, 1-Bathroom & 1 Car Garage. New Paint, Vinyl Windows, Hardwood Floors & Wood Burning Fireplace! Includes all Appliances + Washer/Dryer! Concrete Slab in Backyard for future use. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders @ 307-262-4372 to see this home today!