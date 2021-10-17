 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

Warm hues and light-filled spaces illuminate this mid-century ranch located in East Casper. The upstairs is light and bright throughout and features 3 bedrooms, a combination living and dining room, updated bathroom and kitchen, and patio door that leads to the alley accessible backyard. The basement includes a large living room area to relax or enjoy game night in, a non-conforming bedroom, and spacious laundry area. The garage is heated and features a bump out extension, and private home entrance.

