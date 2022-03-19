 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Welcome home or build your portfolio....this classic elevated ranch style home built in 1920 is situated on a large corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and has the ability to be 2 separate units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each level or 1 large home. Close to parks, the river walk and baseball fields for some summertime enjoyment. Call Tristina Moore @ 307-267-9743 to schedule your private tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News