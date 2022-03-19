4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Welcome home or build your portfolio....this classic elevated ranch style home built in 1920 is situated on a large corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and has the ability to be 2 separate units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each level or 1 large home. Close to parks, the river walk and baseball fields for some summertime enjoyment. Call Tristina Moore @ 307-267-9743 to schedule your private tour.