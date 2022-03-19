Welcome home or build your portfolio....this classic elevated ranch style home built in 1920 is situated on a large corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and has the ability to be 2 separate units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each level or 1 large home. Close to parks, the river walk and baseball fields for some summertime enjoyment. Call Tristina Moore @ 307-267-9743 to schedule your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Authorities were responding to a man believed to be armed who barricaded himself into an Evansville home.
Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the man whose body was found inside a home following a standoff in Evansville.
The mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling, alleges the five missing seconds and deleted audio were crucial pieces of evidence in the case.
The Eastridge Mall robbery suspect had not been found as of 3:30 p.m. Police described him as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, and between 5'10" and 6'2" tall with an "average build."
Legislative leaders have asked a Senate panel to consider whether to launch a formal investigation into allegations recently brought against Sen. Anthony Bouchard.
One of the men was found Tuesday night hiding under tumbleweeds near a creek. The other was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland.
The partial summary judgment comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week.
Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars