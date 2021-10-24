 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Over 1900 sqft Ranch style Home! This home features a Newer Kitchen with Hickory Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer CounterTops & flooring, Real Hardwood Floors throughout the Living Room and the 2 Bedrooms, plus a Full Bath on the main level. The Family Room, 2 additional Bedrooms, another 3/4 Bath and the Laundry room are in the lower level. Most of the flooring has been updated. Additional features include, Air Conditioning, Newer Architectural Roof, Aluminum Siding,

