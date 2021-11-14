 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

Amazing ranch style home with updates throughout. This home features a newer kitchen, tile, hardwood floors, baths, furnace, central air & its getting a new roof. 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom up with an eat in kitchen and living room leading to a great patio with a retractable smart awning. Downstairs has a 4th bedroom with a beautiful master bath & Big family room & laundry room. One car garage & steel siding. Call Brock Gladson to see this beautiful home!

