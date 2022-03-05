 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

This ranch home has 5-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, & Large 2-Car Garage large unfinished basement. This home is located on a corner lot near the municipal golf course! This home has 2-kitchens, 2-living rooms. Call Lisa Engebretsen (307) 262-9740 with Forefront Real Estate for more information. Please Note: A 24 Hour Notice is required to view this property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News