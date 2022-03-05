This ranch home has 5-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, & Large 2-Car Garage large unfinished basement. This home is located on a corner lot near the municipal golf course! This home has 2-kitchens, 2-living rooms. Call Lisa Engebretsen (307) 262-9740 with Forefront Real Estate for more information. Please Note: A 24 Hour Notice is required to view this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000
