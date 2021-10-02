 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,900

Charming downtown ranch built in 1924! Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 non-conforming, 2 full baths, new windows throughout, new flooring, gutters and siding, new roof, updated kitchen w/ granite treatments, little nook, plus lots of storage, new flooring, concrete patio and furnace. Off street parking, fenced yard and located on a plowed street! So close to downtown and in the heart of Casper!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News