4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,900

Charming downtown ranch built in 1924! Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 non-conforming, 2 full baths, new windows throughout, new flooring, gutters and siding, new roof, updated kitchen w/ granite treatments, little nook, plus lots of storage, new flooring, concrete patio and furnace. Off street parking, fenced yard and located on a plowed street! So close to downtown and in the heart of Casper!