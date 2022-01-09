 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $219,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $219,000

Charming centrally located home! You can see how unique the home is the moment you pull up. The home is on a corner lot, and has plenty of yard space all around. The living room as large windows that bring in lots of light, the kitchen is cozy and updated, and the bedrooms have built ins. There's a covered patio in the back, and a storage unit. Check out this desirable home! Call CJ 307-259-5958

