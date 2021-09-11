 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $219,000

  • Updated
Warm hues and light-filled spaces illuminate this mid-century ranch located in East Casper. With a functional floor plan, this 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home provides a winning combination of classic details and modern finishes. Property highlights include a sun-filled living and dining room. Updated kitchen with new countertops, flooring, and custom tile backsplash. Spacious backyard area, complete with privacy fencing and patio entertainment area. An oversized heated garage with additional storage space.

