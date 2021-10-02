4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $219,500

Open House Sun 10/3 1-3pm!! Stop by for cider and cookies!! Welcome to "The Oak Street Charmer" This precious home with FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL, in the highly desirable BIG TREE AREA, offers 1824 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 living areas, forced gas heat, a cute front porch, and a back deck where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, mature trees, and tranquility. The home has alley access, a detached small garage/shed, a fenced yard and the location could not be better!!