4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

1926 Home Completely Remodeled. It has been updated through out. This is an opportunity to own a brand new 1926 home. All new wiring with a new 200 amp service panel. All new plumbing from the slab up with pex type water lines and isolation valves as well as all new drain lines. The furnace is a 93% efficient gas unit with the AC coils installed for central air, I have a new 2 1/2 ton ac unit that just needs connected. New roof installed in 2018~