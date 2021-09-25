 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $221,000

Welcome to this great east side home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This property has an upstairs living room and a downstairs living room so there is room for everyone. Enjoy summer BBQ's in the backyard with your covered patio or curl up next to the fireplace in the winter. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. New pictures coming soon! For more information or to schedule a private tour call 5150 Real Estate Team @ 307-264-5150.

