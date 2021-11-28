4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $224,900

Wonderful opportunity to own a home in the big tree area. This property consists of not just one, but two houses! Features of the main house include 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, hardwood floors, a large picture window in the living room, an open kitchen with unique cabinetry with glass doors. Appliances are included. In the family room there is charming bar and fireplace. The second house features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a large living room. Call or text Diane Waldron with Real Estate Leaders for more information