4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,000

This spacious home is filled with opportunity, and you can make it your own! The home needs some love, but is filled with several desirable features as well. The fenced front yard is landscaped, and the large back yard is sectioned for gardening. There are 3 living room spaces, but one could be used as a master bedroom! All the bedrooms are spacious, desirable neighborhood, big storage in the back yard, and large patio in the back perfect for grilling or enjoying the fresh air while lounging.