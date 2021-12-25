 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,000

This spacious home is filled with opportunity, and you can make it your own! The home needs some love, but is filled with several desirable features as well. The fenced front yard is landscaped, and the large back yard is sectioned for gardening. There are 3 living room spaces, but one could be used as a master bedroom! All the bedrooms are spacious, desirable neighborhood, big storage in the back yard, and large patio in the back perfect for grilling or enjoying the fresh air while lounging.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News