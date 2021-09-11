 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $230,000

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features central air, front and back landscaping, a perfect deck for entertaining, 1 car attached garage, sprinkler system, wood stove, move in ready condition. Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team for more info at 307.462.2622!

