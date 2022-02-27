4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $230,000

This picture-perfect brick abode could be the ideal starter home you’ve been searching for. The light-filled 2,014sqft layout offers the lucky new owners four good-size bedrooms, two bathrooms and a long list of must-have features that is sure to impress. When it comes to downtime, you can take your pick from the large living room or the family room while the eat-in kitchen will appeal to any eager cook. Ample cabinetry and a suite of quality appliances will make catering for loved ones a breeze plus there