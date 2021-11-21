 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,999

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,999

This move in ready home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large and open main floor. A breakfast bar connecting the common areas with the kitchen, making it great for entertaining. A large extra room which would be great for an office, playroom, reloading, etc. The basement is fully finished with an additional kitchen in the laundry room. This home has multiple pantries, built-in linen closets, plenty of storage, fully landscaped including an apple tree, Call Jonathan Webb at 307-258-6147 for more!

