4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $234,900

This east side home has great curb appeal and charm. Upstairs features include new carpet, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large dining, family room, sizable bedrooms and a full bathroom. The downstairs offers an additional family room, good sized bedroom, 3/4 bath and access to the garage. Enjoy the large fenced backyard. Call Nat Steinhoff to see it today!

