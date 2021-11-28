 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

Gain equity with this large ranch has original hardwood floors throughout the upper level, large windows offering natural light throughout the home. Enjoy your main living master bedroom. Basement is unfinished and ready for your improvements. Property does have a large shop, with deep bays to get those vehicles out of the Wyoming weather. Great area, close to schools and daycares. New 50 year roof installed! Give Lisa Engebretsen a call at 307-262-9740 for your personal tour!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News