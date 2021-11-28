Gain equity with this large ranch has original hardwood floors throughout the upper level, large windows offering natural light throughout the home. Enjoy your main living master bedroom. Basement is unfinished and ready for your improvements. Property does have a large shop, with deep bays to get those vehicles out of the Wyoming weather. Great area, close to schools and daycares. New 50 year roof installed! Give Lisa Engebretsen a call at 307-262-9740 for your personal tour!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000
