4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

This home has been incredibly cared for! Features include 3 bedrooms with the option of 2 more (3 bedrooms non conforming), Steel siding, some newer windows, great sized one car garage, original hardwood floor, beautiful outdoor pergola, storage shed and one of Casper's best views! Located in the desirable Valley Hills sub division! This home will not last long! Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 for more info or for your private tour!

