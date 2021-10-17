 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $238,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $238,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $238,000

This 4 bed (2 non conforming), 2.5 bath (master bath is .75) is in a highly desirable, rarely available location next to Kelly Walsh High School. Situated on almost a quarter acre corner lot with a 2 car garage and 2376 sq ft. only minutes from the best shopping and restaurants Casper has to offer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder
Wyoming News

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder

  • Updated

For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News