 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,000

Tons of character in this lovely vintage home in central Casper. A tidy ranch style with beautiful wood trim and built-ins throughout, a formal dining area, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plenty of storage, a walk out basement, tons of parking and a detached garage, alley access, large rear patio, sunny enclosed front porch, extra kitchen in the basement, extra storage space, and high ceilings with abundant natural light. Tour today with Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder
Wyoming News

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder

  • Updated

For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News