 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

Unique Bi-level that opens to walking path! 4 Bedrooms on one level with living and eat-in kitchen area below with walk out to covered patio. Large yard, alley access and double attached garage. Wood burning stove, all appliances, chain link fence, on demand hot water and newer roof.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News