4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

Beautifully presented and well-maintained, this ranch-style home is ready for you to move in and enjoy. The layout offers 2,028 sqft of living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms spread throughout two levels. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the main level and two bedrooms and one bathroom are in the basement complete with egress windows and a recreation room. The heart of this home is the huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage and a suite of appliances including a refrigerator,

