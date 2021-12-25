Discover the style and comfort of this beautiful craftsman-style home. With professionally refinished hardwood floors to fresh paint and a newer roof, this charming abode is ready for you to simply unpack and enjoy. There are four bedrooms (two are non-conforming) and two bathrooms, plus plenty of living space for those who love to entertain. In the kitchen, a newer range and dishwasher will delight those who love to cook and there is also ample storage and a skylight. A dining room is ready for your next
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000
