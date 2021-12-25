 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

Discover the style and comfort of this beautiful craftsman-style home. With professionally refinished hardwood floors to fresh paint and a newer roof, this charming abode is ready for you to simply unpack and enjoy. There are four bedrooms (two are non-conforming) and two bathrooms, plus plenty of living space for those who love to entertain. In the kitchen, a newer range and dishwasher will delight those who love to cook and there is also ample storage and a skylight. A dining room is ready for your next

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News