4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $242,900

Location! Location! Location! This great east side home boasts 4 bedrooms ( 2 non-conforming) and 2 baths plus a 3 car garage! Main level boasts hardwood floors throughout and tile floors in the kitchen. Two bedrooms and one bathroom with a walk in bathtub. Great size living room and dining area. Downstairs you will find family room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There's also another extra room that could be an office or a hobby room. Enjoy beautiful covered deck in the back and very well maintained yard.