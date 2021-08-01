Completely remodeled and fabulous. You will love this centrally located, open floor plan, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Inside you will find hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, granite counter tops, fresh paint, new windows and spacious dining and living area. Outside you will see a huge back yard, new siding covered front deck and 1 car garage. This home is ready to move into, don't miss it. Call Tammy Britton with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour 307-259-8752.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $244,999
