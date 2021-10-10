 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $245,000

Welcome Home! This beautifully remodeled home gives you an unbelievably cozy feeling as soon as you walk in! Upstairs you will be greeted to a spacious living room which takes you right into your new kitchen. Downstairs you will see another spacious, secondary living room and the entrance to your new garage. Give Katlynn Schalau with Coldwell Banker the Legacy Group a call at 307-247-3496 to schedule your private tour or for more information!

