Ranch style home on a large 10,214 square foot lot in Paradise Valley with south facing sunroom. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage with a shed and RV parking. Free standing pellet and wood stove. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Call Sheila Delach with House Real Estate Group, LLC 307-377-9232 for more information or your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,900
