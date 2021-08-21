What a darling home in Central Casper! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is exactly what Casper is known for with these gorgeous homes built in the early 1900's! It has a huge front porch across the front of the home & a detached two car garage! A diamond in the middle of our city! It features a formal dining room, could have an additional 2 bedrooms (non-conforming) Separate entrance for the basement with a small kitchenette - earn extra income Call Janet Reinhart today for your personal tour! 307-262-0361.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,900
