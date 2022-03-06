 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

Awesome bi-level home built in 1977. Very clean and well kept. 2 large bedrooms on main level with jack and jill bathroom. Garden level basement with great lighting! 2 large bedrooms down with another bathroom. Huge oversized double car garage & RV Parking! Large corner lot! Bonus room off of garage; great for office, crafts, or pets. Tons of usable storage in this home. Sprinkler system front and back. Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 for more information or for your private tour!

