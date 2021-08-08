 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

Well taken care of home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 updated bathrooms, over 1700 square feet of living, kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops. Stay cool with the central air and enjoy those BBQ's on your deck in the back yard with great views of the mountain. All of this located on a corner lot. Hurry this will not last long. For your personal tour call or text Jim Edgeworth 307-262-1095.

