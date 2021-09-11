 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $255,000

You're going to love this eastside bi-level home.! Offering 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large double car garage! Living room has a large bay window and is open to the dining room and kitchen. Nice kitchen updates and newer appliances. Convenient BBQ deck off of kitchen. Main bath has been nicely updated with sink/ vanity, flooring and tiled shower. Large laundry room, w/sink, washer and dryer remain. Quaint deck off large bedroom overlooking backyard.

