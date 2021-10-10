 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,500

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,500

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,500

This charming bi-level is located on a quiet street just blocks from Kelly Walsh High School. The main level contains beautiful hardwoods in the living room, a dining area, an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and two bedrooms. The basement boasts a newly finished 3/4 bath with tile shower, large family room, and two bedrooms. The backyard adjoins the parkway, so no immediate neighbors to the west. Enjoy the evenings from your large covered patio, which is connected to a detached 2 car garage/shop.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News