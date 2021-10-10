4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,500

This charming bi-level is located on a quiet street just blocks from Kelly Walsh High School. The main level contains beautiful hardwoods in the living room, a dining area, an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and two bedrooms. The basement boasts a newly finished 3/4 bath with tile shower, large family room, and two bedrooms. The backyard adjoins the parkway, so no immediate neighbors to the west. Enjoy the evenings from your large covered patio, which is connected to a detached 2 car garage/shop.