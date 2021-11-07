 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $259,900

Inviting ranch style home featuring newer windows, tile, roof and main bath, 2 cozy fireplaces, hardwood flooring, oversized lot, solid 6 panel interior doors, central ac, laundry on both levels, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths plus main floor office or 5th bedroom, steel & brick exterior, mature trees, mountain views, space for RV parking, sprinkler system, all appliances, attached spacious garage & more! Tour today! Call or text Dorie G. Nelson Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

