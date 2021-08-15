4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

Well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 4-level home located in East Casper, minutes away from schools and shopping! This spacious home boasts an open-concept floor plan on the main level, gorgeous hardwood floors, recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, a newer roof, an oversized pad for RV parking, privacy fencing, sprinkler system, back patio with hot tub, and much more! For more information or for a private showing, call Rachel Krueger-Logan at 307-258-7937.