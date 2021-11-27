 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

A very charming, nicely updated home in quiet area, close to grade schools and college. There is no deferred maintenance items and the long term owners have put numerous updates into home. Home has new roof, with transferrable warranty, updated electric and plumbing, newly finished hardwood flooring, two bay windows, an open kitchen design with SS appliances, a rear deck and patio, an oversized lower level laundry room and a super back yard on an oversized lot. Maintenance free exterior with metal siding.

