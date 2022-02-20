Picture Perfect! This property is ready to go with new flooring, new paint, over 2300 square feet, a custom fire pit area, a large hobby shed, raised gardening beds, great sized open kitchen, hardwood floors, formal dining room, 2 family rooms and is in GREAT condition! Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307.462.2622 for more info or for your private tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000
