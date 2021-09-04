 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN and UPDATED.... Very clean and updated Valley Hills home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Updates include siding, windows and new roofs on both home and 2 car over-sized detached garage. Lots of hardwood and tile flooring. Beautifully landscaped corner lot that includes garden area, 2 storage sheds, and a covered patio. Call or text Don Bisiar with Bisiar Properties, P. C. 307-262-1888 for your personal tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News