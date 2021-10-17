4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $269,900

 Skip to main content
Gorgeous, clean, remodeled East side home close to schools, shopping and parks! Immaculate and move in ready! New kitchen with extra storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. BONUS room with pellet stove could be a family room or large dining room for holidays and family gatherings. All new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Four large bedrooms, 2 brand new beautiful bathrooms. Central Air, fenced yard, extra storage shed. Seller is providing a 12 month home warranty!

