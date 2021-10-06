4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $270,000

Beautiful home in big tree area with many updates and tons of built-ins. Large updated kitchen, dining room, bedroom in the converted attic, newer windows, fantastic living space both upstairs and down with pellet stoves in each for that cozy feel. Wonderful outdoor living space on covered back deck with hot tub. Mature landscaping, great lot with RV parking in the back plus a carport off the one car garage. Call Lisa Engebretsen with Forefront Real Estate at (307) 262-9740 for a tour today.