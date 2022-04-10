 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $274,900

New, New, New - please come check it out! New flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, gorgeous hardwood floors just redone in a gray tone. 3 beds upstairs, 1 non-conforming bedroom downstairs, 1.5 baths up and full bath downstairs all on corner lot, with a one car garage. Open concept - beautiful metal lighted balusters to the basement

